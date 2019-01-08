< Back to All News

Gaines Sworn In To Board Of Equalization

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:03 PM PST

Ted Gaines is now officially Nevada County’s former state senator. Gaines has been sworn in as a newly-elected member of the State Board of Equalization. Gaines, who was elected to the board in November, says he’s already concerned about an initiative that qualified for the 2020 ballot that would dramatically change Proposition 13. It would lift the freeze on commercial property taxes…

The Board of Equalization was recently stripped of oversight of sales and use taxes, after an investigation that revealed instances of nepotism and favortism, among other concerns. Gaines says he’s looking forward to a fresh start for the board, with four new members…

Gaines was scheduled to be out of the legislature by next year, under the 12-year term limits law. Meanwhile, a special election is expected to be held in the spring, possibly March, for someone to fill out the remainder of Gaines term through 2020. Three candidacies have been announced, including the county’s current Assemblyman Brian Dahle, as well as Assemblman Kevin Kiley, and Rex Hime, the President and CEO of the California Business Properties Association.

