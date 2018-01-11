Gaines Want Taxpayers to Get Part of Surplus

While Governor Brown is proposing the largest state budget ever, Nevada County’s state senator Ted Gaines is proposing that some of that money be returned to taxpayers. Brown’s 132 billion dollar budget fully funds education and the “rainy day fund”, so Senator Gaines is introducing legislation that puts some money back in taxpayers pockets.*

Listen to Ted Gaines 1

Gaines says the refund could be as much as several hundred dollars for residents that paid taxes in 2016.*

Listen to Ted Gaines 2

Senator Gaines says the bill is still being drafted and is several weeks away from going to committee, but he wants to get the word out now because of competition for the seven-and-a-half billion dollars.