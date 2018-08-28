< Back to All News

Gaines Wants Felony Charges For Disaster Looters

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 12:18 AM PDT

With the increase in wildfires and evacuations in California comes more looting. And Nevada County’s State Senator says he’s had enough. Ted Gaines wants anyone arrested to automatically be charged with a felony and the prospect of a prison sentence. He says current law involving burglary or grand theft during any natural disaster, when there’s an emergency declaration, allows the court to have the discretion of charging a misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances…

Gaines’ bill would be added to the legislature’s Wildfire Conference Committee legislation. But he says the committee is scheduled to adjourn when the legislature wraps up its summer session on Friday…

Gaines and Nevada County’s Assemblyman, Brian Dahle, are among lawmakers asking Governor Brown to call for a special session on wildfires this fall. There’s been no reponse from the governor.

