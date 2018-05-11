< Back to All News

Gaines Wants Larger Budget Surplus Refunded

Posted: May. 11, 2018 5:53 PM PDT

Nevada County’s State Senator, Ted Gaines, says the state’s 8-point-8 billion dollar budget surplus should be refunded to taxpayers…

click to listen to Senator Gaines

Gaines says Californians are already overtaxed…

click to listen to Senator Gaines

Gaines says taxes are driving working-class people and small businesses out of the state. He says taxes keep fixed-income seniors teetering on the edge of poverty. He says he has a bill proposing the refund but says it’ll likely not make it through committee. He says he plans to continue his fight during the budget hearing process with the Legislature.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha