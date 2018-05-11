Gaines Wants Larger Budget Surplus Refunded

Nevada County’s State Senator, Ted Gaines, says the state’s 8-point-8 billion dollar budget surplus should be refunded to taxpayers…

Gaines says Californians are already overtaxed…

Gaines says taxes are driving working-class people and small businesses out of the state. He says taxes keep fixed-income seniors teetering on the edge of poverty. He says he has a bill proposing the refund but says it’ll likely not make it through committee. He says he plans to continue his fight during the budget hearing process with the Legislature.