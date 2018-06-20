Gaines Wants More From Gun Removal Pgm

A state program designed to remove illegal guns from convicted felons and adults with severe mental illnesses is not making enough progress, according to legislative Republicans. They’re asking State Attorney General Xavier Becerra to allocate another 25-million dollars over the next two years for what’s called the Armed Prohibited Persons System. Nevada County’s Republican State Senator, Ted Gaines, says he supported a bill two years ago that allocated 20-million dollars, but the backlog of people on the list hasn’t changed much, at around 10-thousand…

Republicans say by the end of this month the Attorney General’s Office will have spent nearly 63-million dollars since 2013, when the backlog was around 20-thousand. Gaines says the goal is to reduce the current backlog by another 50-percent…

A report, earlier this year, from the Attorney General’s Office, says it’s struggled to hire more agents, in part because of higher pay being offered by other state law enforcement agencies. It also notes that about seven-thousand names get added to the list each year.