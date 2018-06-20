< Back to All News

Gaines Wants More From Gun Removal Pgm

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

A state program designed to remove illegal guns from convicted felons and adults with severe mental illnesses is not making enough progress, according to legislative Republicans. They’re asking State Attorney General Xavier Becerra to allocate another 25-million dollars over the next two years for what’s called the Armed Prohibited Persons System. Nevada County’s Republican State Senator, Ted Gaines, says he supported a bill two years ago that allocated 20-million dollars, but the backlog of people on the list hasn’t changed much, at around 10-thousand…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Republicans say by the end of this month the Attorney General’s Office will have spent nearly 63-million dollars since 2013, when the backlog was around 20-thousand. Gaines says the goal is to reduce the current backlog by another 50-percent…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

A report, earlier this year, from the Attorney General’s Office, says it’s struggled to hire more agents, in part because of higher pay being offered by other state law enforcement agencies. It also notes that about seven-thousand names get added to the list each year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha