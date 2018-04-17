< Back to All News

Gaines Wants To Expand Veterans Plate Program

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 12:22 AM PDT

Veterans would be able to buy their own specially-designated license plate, under a bill proposed by Nevada County’s state senator, Ted Gaines…

Currently, non-military members, as well as veterans, can obtain the specialty plate entitled “honoring veterans”. As of last month, there were over 23-thousand with such plates. Gaines says the over one-point-seven veterans in California could apply for the new plate…

The California Veterans’ License Plate Program has more than 100 different emblems and logos to choose from, to be placed on the vehicle’s plate. The bill has been passed by the State Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. Gaines says the legislation has at least two more committees to move through before it makes it to the Senate floor.

