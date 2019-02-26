Gaines Wants To Prevent BOE Abolishment Plan

Already stripped of much of its authority a couple of years ago, two bills under consideration in the Legislature would completely abolish the State Board of Equalization. A series of audits stated that the board had misplaced revenue, used nepotism in staff hiring, and permitted elected members to misuse revenue for political-type events. That resulted in state lawmakers greatly reducing the board’s staff and budget and transferring most of its authority for tax collection and hearing appeals to two non-elected departments. Ted Gaines vacated Nevada County’s State Senate seat in the middle of his last term, after he was elected to the board in November. He says he ran over concerns about a possible lack of representation for taxpayers…

Gaines is one of four members of an all-new Board of Equalization. His sprawling district includes Nevada County. He says there are not many good protections left for taxpayers…

Gaines says he intends to talk to his former colleagues in the Legislature about giving the new board a chance to prove itself. The bills are a constitutional amendment, which means the abolishment would have to be approved by state voters, possibly in 2020.