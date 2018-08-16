Gaines Wants Wildfire Legislative Session

California’s wildfire problems are also prompting Nevada County’s State Senator to request a special legislative session in the fall. Ted Gaines has sent a letter to Governor Brown, who has the authority to convene one. Gaines says with adjournment coming up in a couple of weeks, there won’t be time for a legislative conference committee focusing on the issue to take any meaningful action…

Gaines says the private sector needs to be more engaged in fuel reduction strategies…

Gaines says other urgent issues he’d like to see addressed in a special session include increased biomass use and improved federal, state, and local coordination. He says he’s not sure if any new strategies could be applied this season. But he suggests the solutions come with aggressive timelines with hard-and-fast completion dates, so that all parties can be held accountable.