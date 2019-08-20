< Back to All News

Gammelgard Is Fine With New Lethal Force Law

Posted: Aug. 20, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

The tighter law enforcement deadly force standard signed into law by Governor Newsom won’t have much impact on current operations at the Grass Valley Police Department. Supporters of the compromise legislation say it will change the culture of policing in California. But Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says it removes language explicitly requiring officers to first exhaust all nonlethal alternatives…

The new law requires officers to use lethal force when it is, quote, “necessary” instead of “reasonable”….

The law mostly has no specifics on the definition of what’s considered “necessary”. But lethal force will be legal only in situations where there are no other options. It goes into effect in January. Gammelgard says interpretations will likely be left up to the courts. The law goes into effect in January. Attempts to reach Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon were unsuccessful.

