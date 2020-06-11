< Back to All News

Gammelgard Wants Broader Discussion Of Use-of-Force

Posted: Jun. 11, 2020 12:11 AM PDT

As a number of police departments in California ban the carotid hold, which killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it’s uncertain if law enforcement agencies will follow suit in Nevada County. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says there’s no record that it’s been used on any suspect in his town in years, if at all….

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says Grass Valley Police have done a good job of complying with a recently-passed state law regarding use of force procedures…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard also says they already adhere to the spirit of of the so-called “8 Can’t Wait” campaign. The essence is that where cities enact the campaign’s eight use of force policies, police violence can be reduced by up to 72-percent. But Gammelgard says his department is open to having a community dialogue about the issue, including a possible ban on the carotid hold. Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon was unavailable for comment.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha