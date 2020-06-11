Gammelgard Wants Broader Discussion Of Use-of-Force

As a number of police departments in California ban the carotid hold, which killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it’s uncertain if law enforcement agencies will follow suit in Nevada County. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says there’s no record that it’s been used on any suspect in his town in years, if at all….

Gammelgard says Grass Valley Police have done a good job of complying with a recently-passed state law regarding use of force procedures…

Gammelgard also says they already adhere to the spirit of of the so-called “8 Can’t Wait” campaign. The essence is that where cities enact the campaign’s eight use of force policies, police violence can be reduced by up to 72-percent. But Gammelgard says his department is open to having a community dialogue about the issue, including a possible ban on the carotid hold. Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon was unavailable for comment.