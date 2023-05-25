Garden of Remembrance Sprouting Up Again

The 23rd Annual Butterfly Garden of Remembrance starting to go up today (Thurs.) and through the Memorial Day weekend. Lorraine Plagy, with Hospice of the Foothills, says as you drive up the Golden Center Freeway toward Nevada City you’ll see hundreds of crafted butterflies “growing” in the lawn at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. They feature the names of loved ones and special messages on Remembrance Cards, which are laminated and attached to the colorful wrought iron butterfly stakes…

Hospice Marketing and Events Manager Mary Ann Davis says the butterflies are specially made…

A 15-dollar donation is requested for each Remembrance Card. All proceeds directly support the compassionate care and end-of-life services provided by Hospice of the Foothills. The garden is open 10am to 4pm Saturday through Monday, at 459 Hollow Way.