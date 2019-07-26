< Back to All News

Garden Partner for Hospitality House

Posted: Jul. 26, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

A local farming and food organization is partnering with a homeless shelter to provide both gardening and dietary assistance to the local homelss community. Hopsitality House and Sierra Harvest have joined forces to improve and expand the shelters small garden. Ashley Quadros with Hospitality House says its a great relationship. Currently the garden is not used year round.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

Along with providing more food and gardening oppotrunities, the shelter is also having clients build gardening beds for former residents that have found permanent housing.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

The first garden beds will be for group living in Penn Valley.
Expanding the garden will allow the shelter to use the food for both feeding clients as well as supporting the culinary program that is offered to residents.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

An upcoming culinary tasting event put on by the residents in the program highlights both the garden and culinary program

