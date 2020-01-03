< Back to All News

Gardeners Flock To Annual Seed Swap

Posted: Jan. 3, 2020 12:23 AM PST

It’s only January, but garden planning is already beginning for a number of homeowners in Nevada County. And for many, it includes attending the second annual Seed Swap at the Madelyn Helling Library Saturday. Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says you’re invited to bring extra seeds from last growing season, or seeds you know you don’t need this season…

Lloyd says anyone who brings seeds to donate will have priority selection from the swap…

All leftover seeds will be added to the Seed Library. The Seed Library is free and there are no limits on how many seeds you can take, although participants are asked to take only what they can use. The event is tomorrow, from 10am to noon, in the Gene Albaugh Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library. There are also two more seed swaps on the 22nd at the Grass Valley and Bear River library branches.

