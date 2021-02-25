Gas Cards For Patients At Sierra Family Health

A number of low-income patients at Sierra Family Health Center’s two care sites are struggling to get to appointments, due to a lack of gas money. And now the Center has received a 15-thousand dollar grant from Dignity Health that provides them with 25-dollar gas cards for those qualified and who apply for them every three months. The Center’s Quality Assurance and Improvement Coordinator, Lael Walz, says it was received in collaboration with the North San Juan Community Center and Nevada County Behavioral Health…

Sierra Family CEO, Deb Plass, sees the Patient Access to Care program as another step to ensuring that diverse care services are available for all community members, including the homeless…

The gas cards will eventually be available to new patients, but are currently only available for current patients. Plass says efforts are already underway to keep the program going beyond the end of the year.