Gas Leak Disrupts Grass Valley Business Complex

Posted: Jul. 29, 2024 5:21 PM PDT

What was initially described as a hazardous materials spill disrupted a business complex in Grass Valley Monday morning. That brought out personnel from the Fire as well as County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as from County Environmental Health. County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says they found a carbon dioxide leak that was reported in the 12-thousand block of Charles Drive…

Scales says out of caution several businesses were evacuated and nearby residents were told to stay inside their homes. Code Red alerts were also sent that people may hear a loud pop or explosion, as part of the repair process…

Scales says, fortunately, the leak never ended up posing any danger. And the incident was resolved in about two hours, without any adverse impacts to anyone.

