Around 80 PG and E customers in Grass Valley will not have gas service restored until sometime this (Mon.) evening, after a gas line was damaged. The accident occurred during the noon hour, also causing some of the residents to evacuate their homes. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says someone was involved in a project, unrelated to PG and E, when the line was damaged, in the 300 block of North Church Street. The gas has to be shut off, in order to make repairs.