Gas Price Drop Tied To China Economic Slowdown

As gas prices drop below three-dollars a gallon at many stations, including in Nevada County, analysts say there’s no indication yet when that trend will reverse. Mike Blasky, with Triple A, says prices have dropped, statewide, by around 15-cents in the last month. He says the main reason, lately, has been China’s economic slowdown…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

But Blasky says Californians still continue to pay the highest fuel prices in the country, paying the third-highest taxes. And we also manufacture and unique and cleaner blend…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Blasky says Wall Street investors had also driven up the price of oil higher, by betting that renewed U.S sanctions against Iran, a top oil producer, would cause demand to rise. But he says demand has actually fallen in the last couple of months.