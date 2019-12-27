Gas Price Drops Expected To Continue Into 2020

Holiday season motorists should also look forward to gas prices continuing to decline. Patrick De Haan, with Gas Buddy dot-com, says it’s due to the alleviation of factors that led to the fall spikes…

De Haan says we’ve also finished the transition to California’s cheaper winter gasoline blend. He says the statewide average has dropped 35-cents in the last month and he doesn’t anticipate that downward trend to diminish for a while…

De Haan says the overall price in Nevada County has dropped 34-cents in the last month.