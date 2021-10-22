< Back to All News

Gas Price Increases Expected To Continue

Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 12:27 AM PDT

Normally, gas prices tend to come down this time of year, with people cutting back on their driving, including because of more inclement weather. But they’re currently at the highest in seven years and keep climbing. Patrick de Haan, with Gas Buddy dot-com, says a number of global energy factors have combined to keep oil prices up. That includes a coal shortage in China…

click to listen to Patrick de Haan

And de Haan says production continues to lag, with OPEC also declining to ramp it up. So, at this time, there’s no indication there’ll be a drop. But he doesn’t expect the price pace will be very dramatic…

click to listen to Patrick de Haan

Another reason for the high prices is the pandemic. There’d been a major drop in people hitting the road, with a lot of people continuing to work at home. But, with the vaccine, and restrictions easing, more workers are commuting to the office again.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha