Gas Price Spikes Appear To Be Easing

Posted: Feb. 6, 2023 3:38 PM PST

After a major spike last week, gas prices are starting to trend a little lower at a number of stations in the North State, according to Triple-A. Spokesperson John Treanor says the break in storms had brought more drivers on the roads, increasing demand. But he says OPEC has decided not to make any changes in how much oil it produces…

click to listen to John Treanor

Nevada County consistently has some of the highest per-gallon averages. Treanor says the latest overall average is four-80…

click to listen to John Treanor

Meanwhile, Treanor says there are currently no refinery production problems in California. So, despite rising gas demand, total supply growth should help limit any major price increases, for the time being. Elsewhere, the overall average price in Placer County is four-67. It’s four-53 in Sacramento County, four-38 in Sutter County and four-34 in Yuba County.

