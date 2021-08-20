< Back to All News

Gas Prices Among The Highest In Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 12:35 AM PDT

Gas prices have been high all summer. And you’ll find the most expensive overall average in the north state foothills in Nevada County. A recent Triple-A survey shows it’s four-58 a gallon, which is six cents higher than neighboring Placer County and ten cents higher than Calaveras County. And spokesman Sergio Avila says there’s a more dramatic gap, when you look at valley prices. We’re 19-cents higher than Sacramento County and more than 30-cents higher than Yuba and Sutter Counties…

Avila says the highest crude oil prices in seven years, combined with looser travel restrictions, have been major reasons that prices have been hovering around four-dollars or more a lot of the time this season. But he says relief at the pump isn’t too far away…

Meanwhile, one California county has actually crossed the five-dollar mark. Sparsely-populated Mono County, in the Eastern Sierra, has an overall average of five-33 a gallon.

