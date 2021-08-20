Gas Prices Among The Highest In Nevada County

Gas prices have been high all summer. And you’ll find the most expensive overall average in the north state foothills in Nevada County. A recent Triple-A survey shows it’s four-58 a gallon, which is six cents higher than neighboring Placer County and ten cents higher than Calaveras County. And spokesman Sergio Avila says there’s a more dramatic gap, when you look at valley prices. We’re 19-cents higher than Sacramento County and more than 30-cents higher than Yuba and Sutter Counties…

click to listen to Sergio Avila

Avila says the highest crude oil prices in seven years, combined with looser travel restrictions, have been major reasons that prices have been hovering around four-dollars or more a lot of the time this season. But he says relief at the pump isn’t too far away…

click to listen to Sergio Avila

Meanwhile, one California county has actually crossed the five-dollar mark. Sparsely-populated Mono County, in the Eastern Sierra, has an overall average of five-33 a gallon.