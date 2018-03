Gas prices are approaching three dollars a gallon in Grass Valley, and that’s for the least expensive stuff. The cheapest gas is still at the ARCO A-M-P-M on Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road. They are charging two dollars, 95-point-nine cents a gallon–that’s up eight cents from last week. Prices in Marysville, Sacramento, and Yuba City are similar, although gas was thirty cents a gallon cheaper down there in January.

–gf