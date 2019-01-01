Gas Prices Down But Still Start the Year Over $3

Lower numbers are good news when it comes to gas prices. Regular gas at the ARCO A-M-P-M in Grass Valley is three dollars and three-point-nine cents a gallon this morning. That’s down, but it’s still nine cents a gallon more than New Year’s Day last year, and 74 cents a gallon more than the beginning of 2017. Also, gas is cheaper here right now than it is in the Marysville-Yuba City area. The least expensive gas there is three dollars, nine-point nine cents a gallon.

–gf