Gas Prices Expected To Continue To Go Up

Gas prices are spiking again, part of a trend that’s been mostly upward over the last few months. Patrick De Haan, with “Gas Buddy dot-com”, says the recent severe cold weather in Texas shut down about 20-percent of the nation’s refining capacity. Meanwhile, OPEC has not responded to the economic recovery from the pandemic, so far, with a reversal of its production cuts that was sparked by less driving, due to job layoffs…

click to listen to Patrick De Haan

But De Haan says California refineries are also starting the conversion to the cleaner, but more expensive, summer gasoline blend…

click to listen to Patrick De Haan

De Haan says the overall statewide price average has increased 11-cents in the last week.