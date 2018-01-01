< Back to All News

Gas Prices High to Start 2018

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 7:07 AM PST

Gas prices begin 2018 a lot higher than in the last couple of years in Nevada County. This morning, the price for regular at the ARCO A-M-P-M in Grass Valley is two dollars, 94-point-nine cents a gallon. That’s the cheapest price in the area, but 2-94-9 is 65 cents more than New Year’s Day a year ago, and 55 cents more than two years ago–the beginning of 2016. Also for some reason, the cheapest gas in Grass Valley is about 30 cents a gallon more expensive than the cheapest gas in Marysville. There was only three cents a gallon difference last year, and prices were the same in Grass Valley and Marysville compared to January 1, 2016.

