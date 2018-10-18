< Back to All News

Gas Prices May Be Levelling Off

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 12:36 AM PDT

Gas prices in California have been at a three-year high, jumping about 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the last month or so. And, once again, it’s mainly due to Wall Street speculation from the latest tensions in the Middle East. President Trump has hinted at possible sanctions against Saudi Arabia, over the recent death of an American journalist who’d been critical of the Saudi government. And Patrick De Haan, with Gas Buddy-dot-com, says OPEC has already been cutting oil production over the last year and a half…

click to listen to Patrick De Haan

But De Haan says Trump appears to have backed off on those threats. Meanwhile, the United States is also preparing to issue additional sanctions against Iran on November fourth. That could remove another one-and-a-half million barrels per day from the global market. However, De Haan says there may not be a major impact…

click to listen to Patrick De Haan

Californians typically see a significant decrease in gas prices after the summer driving season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha