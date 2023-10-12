Gas Prices Might Drop A-Dollar By Thanksgiving

Despite chronic market uncertainty, it looks like the seasonal gas price drop is finally happening for motorists. Prices at some stations have plummeted as much as 25-cents a gallon in the last week or so, according to John Treanor with Triple A. Prices have been nearly a-dollar higher than any other state, mainly due to refinery issues that reduced production…

And now the transition to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline is also well underway. Treanor says Triple-A doesn’t make predictions. But some analysts are indicating that prices could easily drop by a-dollar a gallon by Thanksgiving…

The war between Israel and Hamas could have a ripple effect on oil prices. But for now, the relief at the pump could last a while, thanks to increased political and economic pressures. OPEC Plus, which includes Saudi Arabia and its allies, has been limiting supplies. But oil producers could soon be motivated to lower or stabilize prices, as slower growing economies also soften demand.