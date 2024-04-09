Gas Prices Not Dropping Anytime Soon

You’ve likely noticed another surge in gas prices. Many stations are getting closer to charging five-dollars a gallon. The pace of the increases appears to have slowed down. But Triple-A spokesman John Treanor says don’t expect prices to drop anytime soon, with warmer spring days ahead…

Treanor also says about half of pump prices are linked to the current price of a barrel of crude oil, which, lately has been over 80-dollars. And there’s also been uncertainty of the impact of Ukraine targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure. He also reminds us about the switch-over to the less-polluting summer blend…

Other analysts point to refinery challenges as a main culprit. That includes one report that an important Bay Area refiner has halted gasoline production, in favor of renewable diesel. And seasonal shutdowns for maintenance are also ahead in May.