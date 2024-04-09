< Back to All News

Gas Prices Not Dropping Anytime Soon

Posted: Apr. 9, 2024 12:55 AM PDT

You’ve likely noticed another surge in gas prices. Many stations are getting closer to charging five-dollars a gallon. The pace of the increases appears to have slowed down. But Triple-A spokesman John Treanor says don’t expect prices to drop anytime soon, with warmer spring days ahead…

click to listen to John Treanor

Treanor also says about half of pump prices are linked to the current price of a barrel of crude oil, which, lately has been over 80-dollars. And there’s also been uncertainty of the impact of Ukraine targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure. He also reminds us about the switch-over to the less-polluting summer blend…

click to listen to John Treanor

Other analysts point to refinery challenges as a main culprit. That includes one report that an important Bay Area refiner has halted gasoline production, in favor of renewable diesel. And seasonal shutdowns for maintenance are also ahead in May.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha