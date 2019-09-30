Gas Prices Spike 35 Cents a Gallon in a Week

If you haven’t been to the gas station in the past few days, you are in for some sticker shock. The Grass Valley ARCO A-M-P-M, which typically has the cheapest prices in the area, is charging three dollars, 68-point-nine cents a gallon for regular this morning. That’s 35 cents a gallon more than a week ago, but actually cheaper than in the valley, where prices have gone up 50 cents a gallon over the past week–most in just the last couple of days. Industry experts say lack of supply is the issue.

–gf