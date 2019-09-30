< Back to All News

Gas Prices Spike 35 Cents a Gallon in a Week

Posted: Sep. 30, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

If you haven’t been to the gas station in the past few days, you are in for some sticker shock. The Grass Valley ARCO A-M-P-M, which typically has the cheapest prices in the area, is charging three dollars, 68-point-nine cents a gallon for regular this morning. That’s 35 cents a gallon more than a week ago, but actually cheaper than in the valley, where prices have gone up 50 cents a gallon over the past week–most in just the last couple of days. Industry experts say lack of supply is the issue.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha