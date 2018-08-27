< Back to All News

Gas Prices Stay Mostly Flat

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 12:17 AM PDT

After peaking around Memorial Day, gas prices have been mostly flat, or had some modest drops, this summer. But Mike Blasky, with Triple A of Northern California, says booming demand has still kept August prices at the highest in four years…

As we entered the summer months, some analysts had predicted four-dollar average gas prices. But Blasky says demand flattened in July for the first time since 2012, causing prices to drop. But the level of demand is still near an all-time high. As for fall prices, he doesn’t anticipate much change at this time…

Blasky says demand is still high, due to the booming economy, with more people working and driving. The cheapest prices can still be found just a half hour away, in the Marysville/Yuba City area.

