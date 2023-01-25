< Back to All News

Gas Station Employee Thwarts Armed Robbery Attempt

Posted: Jan. 25, 2023 11:48 AM PST

An armed robbery of a gas station in the South County was thwarted by an alert employee. Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman, Leslie Williams, says it was reported late Tuesday night at the Chevron station and convenience store on Combie Road…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says there was a rapid and level-headed response…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says no other description of the men was available. If anyone has any further information, you should call the Sheriff’s Office at 265-1471.

