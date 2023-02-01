Gas Supply Issues Spiking PG and E Bills

Expect to continue to see much higher PG and E utility bills this winter. The utility has projected residential combined-use gas and electricity bills will be about 32-percent higher through March, compared to a year ago. Paul Moreno, with Public Communications, reminds customers that PG and E doesn’t have control over market prices and they don’t do their own markups. But he says colder-than-normal temperatures have spiked energy demand…

Moreno says areas where PG and E gets gas from, in other parts of the country, are also having colder weather this season. Also, the pipeline that runs from Texas to California has been having maintenance problems, limiting supplies. He says PG and E does also have natural gas underground storage wells…

Power plants are also using more natural gas to meet electricity demand. Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to vote, on Thursday, on issuing the annual April Climate Credit earlier this year.