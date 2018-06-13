< Back to All News

Gas Tax Uncertain But Nevada Co Roadwork Begins

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:57 PM PDT

Despite the possibility that the state’s recently-imposed 12-cent gas tax could be repealed in November, Nevada County motorists will still reap some benefits this summer. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says the Public Works Department has already received around one-million dollars, with additional funding on the way over the next couple of months. And that will allow them to do three notable repaving projects, starting next week, and through the end of July. That’ll be portions of Pleasant Valley Road, considered the county’s second busiest road, as well as parts of Indian Springs Road and Penn Valley Drive. But beyond that, future improvements are on hold…

click to listen to Joshua Pack

Pack says he’s not sure the county will take a formal stand on the repeal measure. But he says they’ll at least try to clear up what he says are misconceptions about how the money is used, that it does not go into the general fund…

click to listen to Joshua Pack

The gas tax hike, also known as Senate Bill One, and passed by the Legislature in April of last year, also includes vehicle license and registration fee hikes that went into effect in January.

