Gas Tax Goes Up Again

Posted: Jul. 1, 2019 12:16 AM PDT

Starting today, California’s gas tax increases five-point-six cents a gallon. It’s under Senate Bill One, passed by the Legislature in 2017, which is a 10-year tax and fee increase to raise more money for transportation projects. This is the second increase, the first increase was 12-cents. Board of Equalization member, Ted Gaines, voted against the legislation when he was Nevada County’s state senator…

Gaines also supported repealing the tax, but it failed on the November 2018 ballot. And he maintains that we’re not getting the best bang for our buck in reducing road and highway repair backlogs…

The Board of Equalization no longer has taxing authority. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration now sets the SB1 rate and also considers gas excise taxes.

