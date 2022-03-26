< Back to All News

Gasoline Price Spikes Slowing Lately

Posted: Mar. 25, 2022 5:20 PM PDT

Gas price spikes appear to be slowing or not going up at all, at least for a few days in a row. But Patrick de Haan, with Gas Buddy dot-com, it still depends on where you live and stability is likely to remain elusive…

click to listen to Patrick de Haan

For now, de Haan says gasoline demand in California is showing no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, and with spring break travel well underway. And he says even if the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that prices would still have to climb a considerable amount further before non-work driving is reduced significantly. And he says the 400 dollar rebates won’t

click to listen to Patrick de Haan

De Haan also says even ending the war in Ukraine won’t likely make a difference, at this point. That’s because western countries wouldn’t automatically resume economic relations with Russia.

