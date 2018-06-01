Gathering Place For Nevada City Workshop Focus

The idea of a formal and established community gathering place for Nevada City is being revived again this weekend. The recently-formed group known as The Future of Nevada County is holding the first of two workshops tomorrow morning at City Hall. The city has indentified two potential streets that would be either closed for gatherings or might be closed permanently: York or Lower Commercial Street. Mayor Duane Strawser says the workshops have the potential to finally resolve the issue which has divided the town…

The Future of Nevada County says a variety of features are available for discussion and selection. That includes wider sidewalks, shade trees, kid-friendly space, local art, and bicycle racks. Strawser says he’s not sure a formal place is needed, but he’s keeping an open mind…

Tomorrow’s workshop is from 11am to 1pm at Nevada City Hall, with the second to happen about a month later.