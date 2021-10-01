Gem and Mineral Show Returns

October is usually one of the busiest months of the year for activities and events in Nevada County. And even though the pandemic is still causing cancellations again, a number of events are still being held, although with restrictions in place. That includes the return of the Gem and Mineral Show at the Fairgrounds, which is happening Saturday and Sunday. Lori Woodhall, with the Gem and Mineral Society, says 24 exhibitors will be on hand for the 54th annual event. And lots of demonstrations…

The event has always been popular with young children, especially the Kids Corner…

Also displayed will be mineral and fossil collections assembled by club members. Woodhall says attendance each day is normally no more than 500, which means proof of vaccination will not be required, although masks will be. The Gem and Mineral Show is Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to 4.