Generosity Helps Interfaith Exceed Matching Goal

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

Western Nevada County has a reputation of being very generous when it comes to giving to non-profits, and Interfaith Food Ministry is providing the latest example. In March, seven donors were wiling to match up to 42-thousand dollars for each dollar donated, but Kate LaFerriere with Interfaith says instead of their goal of raising 84-thousand dollars, they raised 116-thousand…

LaFerriere says that’s enough to feed 35-hundred needy families for quite awhile…

Last year, Interfaith provided over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to hungry families in Nevada County.

