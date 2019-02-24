< Back to All News

Get Firewise Monday Evening

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 11:50 PM PST

It is not too early to be thinking about fire season even though the weather is cold and wet and the days are short. This evening you can learn how to get ready for this year’s wildfire fire season. KNCO’s Paul Haas has the story….

Listen to Paul Haas report

