Get Ready For Ten-Digit Dialing

Get ready to join a number of other parts of the state and country in making calls with ten digits, instead of seven digits. The FCC says there are 82 area codes in 35 states that currently use a 988 prefix, or the first three numbers of a seven-digit number. That includes the 530 area code. But to prepare for implementation of a quick way to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, using only 988, these area codes must transition to ten-digit dialing, starting Sunday, October 24th. Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, Robin Davies, says many downtown businesses were not aware of the upcoming change…

But Davies says anyone who tries to connect with someone using only seven digits will hear a recording to call again and include the area code. She says the Chamber has launched an education campaign. That includes mentioning the change with their office’s outgoing voice message…

The FCC also says phone companies are running out of new seven-digit numbers to assign, which means adding the area code to make sure your call is connected properly. The 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline takes effect in July of next year.