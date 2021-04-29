< Back to All News

Ghidotti Again Among Distinguished High Schools

Posted: Apr. 29, 2021 12:13 AM PDT

The number of California Distinguished High Schools has now more than doubled. 102 were honored in March and the list, this week, was broadened to include another 120. And that includes Ghidotti High School, on Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Principal Noah Levinson says it’s their second award in the last decade. He believes they’re mainly honored for fulfilling their mission of preparing students for college…

click to listen to Noah Levinson

Indicators include good test scores, as well as low suspension rates and conditions and climate…

click to listen to Noah Levinson

And Levinson says the award came as a complete surprise, since the state had suspended the application process, due to the pandemic, which can allow certain embellishments. Ghidotti has around 160 students. This year, the State Department of Education just looked at the data that was already available. Elementary and middle schools are recognized in alternate years.

