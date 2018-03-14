Ghidotti Students Small Anti-Gun Violence Event

Students from Ghidotti High School held a small demonstration during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, although during a break in classes later in the morning. And their focus was on reducing gun violence. About half-a-dozen held signs under the marquee of the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley. Sophomore Michael Keene says more legislation needs to be passed…

Niles Lozano, a junior at Ghidotti, says he’d also like to see more effective ways of helping people with mental illnesses…

Both Lozano and Keene also support increasing the age for buying rifles, expecially assault rifles, from 18 to 21.