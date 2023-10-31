Ghost Towns Of Nevada County In Paperback

Just in time for Halloween, the third and final edition of “Ghost Towns of Nevada County” is now out in paperback. This and past editions had only been released through a free electronic download on “you bet press-dot-com”. The author is Bernie Zimmerman, a long time resident of You Bet and the Chair of the Historical Landmarks Commission. It contains the histories of all 38 ghost towns, including the ones from the first two editions, along with three maps, 75 photos, and other images. And Zimmerman says that was more than he originally thought he’d find…

But Zimmerman says the main reason for the towns dying was a judge’s ruling outlawing hydraulic mining and toxic dumping practices into the Yuba and Bear Rivers. Zimmerman says what sparked his interest in the project was the strange names of the towns. That included Gouge Eye, founded by a miner, but settled by a bunch of French prospectors…

The paperback is available on Amazon for six-99.