Ghostly Entertainment at Madelyn Helling Library

A chance to get your Halloween on ahead of the weekend at with a local legend. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says Mark Lyon is performing his one man show Ghosties and Ghoulies and Long-Legged Beasties and Things that Go Bump in the Night at the Madelyn Helling Library Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The fun takes place in the Community Room.

Renner says that Lyon portrays multiple characters.

The shows is set in a graveyard in which the teller wanders as he shares the eerie tales from foreign lands. Both shows begin at 7:00PM and are guaranteed to bring a bit of spooky spirit into your life before celebrating this weekend.