Giant Annual Yard Sale Benefits Area Non Profits

It’s become a Labor Day weekend tradition for bargain shoppers. Sierra Presbyterian Church is holding their 39th annual yard sale this weekend, and this isn’t just any yard sale. Pastor Mike Griffin is expecting about a thousand people Friday and Saturday…

One of those organizations is Women of Worth, which Sandy Escobar-Schmidt co-founded. She is a msmber of the church and helping to organize. She says you can find everything from clothing to furniture to household items, sporting goods, and more…

The yard sale is Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday from 9 to 3. The church is located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City.

