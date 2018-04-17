Giant Grass Valley Mobil Sign Could Be Lowered

Some think it’s an eyesore, some think it’s a landmark, and some don’t think much about it at all. The giant Mobil gas station sign on Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway could be coming down. The Grass Valley Planning Commission will be reviewing its status at their meeting tonight. Community Development Director Tom Last says this goes back to 2006…

It’s been more than ten years, but that study is complete. The city has gotten several complaints over the years from residents who feel it is too high, and stands out unnecessarily from the rest of the landscape. Last says the 90-foot tall sign has been there for decades, and the city has annexed that land since it was first installed…

Staff is recommending that the sign be lowered to 55 feet, which would be in line with the ARCO sign across the street. The Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 at City Hall.

