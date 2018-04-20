Giant Mobil Sign to Stay Until 2022

The Mobil Sign stays. At least for the next few years. The Grass Valley Planning Commission voted this week to let the property owner at Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road keep that sign at its current 90-foot height. City Community Development Director Tom Last says staff had recommended lowering to 55 feet, which is the height of the ARCO sign across the street…

Listen to Tom Last 1

Last says the property owner is relatively new, and the commission gave him some leeway…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Last says there wasn’t strong public sentiment one way or the other at Tuesday night’s meeting. Some felt the sign in the Bruswick Basin is a landmark, while others think its an eyesore. The sign was already there when Grass Valley annexed the Brunswick Basin into the city in 2006.

–gf