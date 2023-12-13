Gift-Giving Event Announced For Memorial Park

Police and Fire Department personnel, as well as city hall staff, in Grass Valley, are teaming up for a new event, on Friday at Memorial Park, that’ll brighten the holiday season even further. Police officer John Herrera says they received a call from Convoy of Hope. That’s an international faith-based nonprofit that works alongside communities to bring solutions to the root causes of poverty and hunger…

click to listen to Officer Herrera

Herrera says Convoy of Hope has gathered an estimated 15-hundred gifts for kindergarten to fifth-grade-aged children…

click to listen to Officer Herrera

That’s happening from noon to 4pm on Friday at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Convoy of Hope is a humanitarian and disaster relief organization that provides food, supplies, and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise needy populations throughout the world.