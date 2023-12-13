< Back to All News

Gift-Giving Event Announced For Memorial Park

Posted: Dec. 13, 2023 12:46 AM PST

Police and Fire Department personnel, as well as city hall staff, in Grass Valley, are teaming up for a new event, on Friday at Memorial Park, that’ll brighten the holiday season even further. Police officer John Herrera says they received a call from Convoy of Hope. That’s an international faith-based nonprofit that works alongside communities to bring solutions to the root causes of poverty and hunger…

click to listen to Officer Herrera

Herrera says Convoy of Hope has gathered an estimated 15-hundred gifts for kindergarten to fifth-grade-aged children…

click to listen to Officer Herrera

That’s happening from noon to 4pm on Friday at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Convoy of Hope is a humanitarian and disaster relief organization that provides food, supplies, and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise needy populations throughout the world.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha