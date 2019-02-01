< Back to All News

Gilligan Bound Over For Trial In Kinseth Death

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:00 PM PST

A Davis woman, and former Nevada County resident, is now facing a murder trial in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jamie Kinseth, another former local resident. That’s the ruling from a Yolo County judge, after a two-day preliminary hearing in a Woodland courtroom that ended Friday afternoon for 30-year-old Hayley Gilligan. Kinseth was the son of interim Bear River High School principal Bruce Kinseth. It happened at Gilligan’s apartment in October. She’s been claiming self-defense, saying Jamie Kinseth, an ex-boyfriend, broke into her place.

