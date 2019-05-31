Gilligan Pleads No Contest In Kinseth Death

In an unexpected development, former Nevada County resident Hayley Gilligan has pleaded no contest in the shooting death of another former resident, Jamie Kinseth. Gilligan was originally charged with murder, with special circumstances of lying in wait. She pleaded to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. She has also agreed to serve a 13-year prison sentence. But the judge must still approve the agreement on the sentencing date of July 15tth. It happened last October at Gilligan’s apartment in Davis. Her relationship with the 35-year-old Kinseth was unclear, with prosecutors describing him as a current or past boyfriend or roommate. Kinseth was the son of the former interim principal of Bear River High School, Bruce Kinseth. The 30-year-old Gilligan had claimed self-defense. The plea came just before a trial was scheduled to begin, in a Yolo County courtroom, on Tuesday, June fourth.